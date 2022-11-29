A cat and her seven kittens have been rescued from death after being left in a park hedge crammed into a plastic box.

They were discovered by a walker after their dog found them in the bushes of Debdale Park in Manchester.

The family was then taken to Millstream Animal Shelter to be assessed and looked after.

One of the kittens had to be put to sleep after multiple seizures which are thought to have occurred due to the lack of oxygen in the plastic container.

In a post on Facebook, the shelter said: "We assessed them all and unbelievably they were all healthy and in good condition, sadly apart from one little boy who soon after started fitting.

"We rushed him straight off to the vets, where he had further seizures and heartbreakingly died."

The kittens have since been renamed after dragons from Game of Thrones - Syrax, Vermax, Tessarion, Vermithor, Sunfyre and Balerion.

Staff at the shelter are appealing to anyone who wishes to rehome the kittens - £70 for one or £120 for two.

However, the shelter say it will not be giving kittens away over Christmas after the RSPCA found 78% of pet owners think the cost of living will affect their animals.

The charity revealed a total of 38,087 abandonment reports were made throughout 2021 - averaging 3,000 reports a month or 104 a day.

