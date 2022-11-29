A drug-driver has been jailed after he ran away from a crash which left a car on its roof and a mother and her two children trapped inside.

On 11 February, 29-year-old Michael Holian got behind the wheel of his friend's Audi A3 while under the influence of alcohol, cannabis and cocaine.

Holian of Ash Grove in Barnoldswick, was travelling in the direction of the A59 when he collided head-on with a Vauxhall Zafira, which was hit with such force it flipped onto its roof.

A baby in the car suffered a large cut to his face and an injury to one of his feet, a 12-year-old boy suffered a broken finger and lost some teeth, while a woman suffered numerous cuts to her face which have left scarring.

A baby in the car suffered a large cut to his face. Credit: Lancashire Police

Holian fled the scene and members of the public had to get the victims out of the car and call emergency services. He returned later to admit he had been driving, where it was found he had no insurance.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without insurance, drug-driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road accident.

He was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court to 20 months in prison and was disqualified from driving for three years.

PC Anthony Beckett, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Team, said: "There are almost no words for a case like this. Holian got behind the wheel under the influence of drink and drugs and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

"He then fled the scene, even though he was leaving children injured in the car.

"It is nothing but good luck that his victims weren’t more badly hurt, or even killed.

"Lancashire Police are committed to making the county safer by reducing road casualties. We launched our Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign earlier this month, and I hope that this case shows the dangers of driving while drunk or on drugs.

"You may think you’re in control of the vehicle, but your reactions will be impaired, and you could easily kill or seriously injure yourself or someone else.

"It is never, ever worth it – as Michael Holian now knows."

