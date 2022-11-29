An adaptation of a classic fairytale brought to life by Whitney Houston and Brandy is making its European stage debut - at an independent theatre in Manchester.

Disney's version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella was first broadcast in 1997, and has been widely revered as one of the best film adaptations of the story.

Since then it has been turned into a Broadway show, but, despite the film's popularity, the staged production has only ever been performed in America.

But, in a European first, it is currently playing at Hope Mill Theatre in Ancoats - one of the most successful independent venues in England.

It was Disney's adaptation featuring Whitney Houston and Brandy which inspired the founders of the theatre to stage the production. Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

Grace Mouat, who plays lead character Ella in the show, says despite the "broadway scale" show, the intimate theatre means no one is left out.

"Wherever you sit," she said, "Whether it's in the back row, the front row, you feel like you're part of the magic."

She added: "So many iconic people have been attached to this musical, Brandy, Whitney Houston after they starred in the Disney version of it back in 1997 so it just feels surreal that we're, like, being part of that now.

"But at the same time, this is a brand new, fresh production, so it's so nice to be able to be like, this is my version."

Her co-star, Jacob Fowler who plays Prince Topher, added: "Someone has done this over the pond, But this is the first time in the UK that people can really come and see it and they've got nothing to compare it to.

"There was no filmed version of this stage show ever. If someone else does it, we'll always know that we originated it in the UK, which is a crazy thing to say."

Grace Mouat plays Ella, while Jacob Fowler plays Prince Topher. Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

The production has been brought to the theatre by Joseph Houston and William Whelton.

Despite founding the venue, and even getting married there, it is the first time they have worked together creatively.

William said: "Years ago, we decided to do Cinderella and Rodgers and Hammerstein, and we both fell in love with the original Whitney Houston and Brandy Disney version that was on TV.

"We both had it on VHS, if anyone can remember what a VHS is!"

Joseph added: "I've directed the show, and Will has co-directed with me, but he's also choreographed the show.

"To be able to come together and work on such a special show has just been a dream come true."

But the production has not come without its challenges - including bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase 'this glass slipper doesn't fit' - when Grace, who is rarely off the stage in her role injured her foot during the second show and now has to wear a boot.

Cinderella can be seen at Hope Mill Theatre in Ancoats, Manchester until the 11 December.

