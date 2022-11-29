A farm worker has avoided jailed after striking a cow with a spade 60 times out of "frustration".

Pawel Turbak, 37, struck the animal while trying to use the spade the free it after it became stuck between two headrails.

The stockman had been digging around it, Chester Magistrates Court was told, but in frustration hit the cow more than 60 times to its body and hind legs.

The blows used the flat back and sharp digging edge of the spade, causing 18 cuts, together with bruising and swelling.

The cow's injuries were later discovered by Turbak's colleague, at Lea Manor Farm in Aldford, near Chester, who reported it to the dairy herd manager.

Turbak, who has since been dismissed from his job, was interviewed by police where he agreed that it was "not acceptable to inflict injuries to the cow", but he claimed he had been working long hours and had problems at home.He was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a cow contrary to Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

During the court hearing on 25 November, Turbak received a 12-week suspended prison sentence, a 100-hour unpaid community work order and told to pay costs totalling £1,634.He was also disqualified from owning or keeping animals, or having any involvement in the way animals are kept, for five years.During the sentencing, the judge said crimes like this were "particularly upsetting", adding it was a prolonged attack which may have gone unnoticed had it not been for CCTV.The judge accepted the incident was out of frustration of not being able to free the cow, rather than a specific wish to inflict pain on the animal.