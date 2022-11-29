A museum has saved a piece of TV history - by offering a new home to the tram which knocked down and killed Coronation Street villain Alan Bradley.

The double decker vehicle, which is known as tram number 710, was made famous following the 1989 episode when Bradley chased his wife Rita Fairclough into its path on Blackpool Promenade, which was watched by 27 million people.

It is owned by the Fleetwood Heritage Leisure Trust and had been based on land at Fleetwood Docks.

But the Trust's hopes of opening a transport heritage centre on the docks as a tourism attraction failed to work out, and facing eviction, it was forced to find new homes for its vehicles.

Blackpool Tramtown Museum stepped forward to offer a place, but needed to raise £2,500 before the end of the year to rescue the tram - and after a campaign, it has now been successful.

Chair of Blackpool Transport and lead volunteer coordinator at Tramtown Coun Paul Galley said: "We know it will be popular as “where is the tram that killed Alan Bradley?” is the most popular question we get asked by visitors to Tramtown."

Before the target was reached, the Head of Heritage at Blackpool Transport Bryan Lindop told the Local Democracy Reporting System: “Tramtown continues to be a huge success with over 2,000 visitors so far this year and this tram will attract even more visitors to discover the various trams we have at Tramtown.

“The potential for volunteers to undertake its cosmetic restoration will also create lots of exciting volunteer opportunities for the people of Blackpool."

