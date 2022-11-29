A man who posed as a taxi driver to abduct and rape a teenager in Liverpool has been jailed.

On 29 February 2020, Hameed Naderi snatched the "very vulnerable" student off the streets in the early hours, coaxing her into his car before attacking her in a public place and his own home.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that the victim recalled being in a bar in Concert Square, but her next memory was being in the stranger's bedroom with him raping her.

The woman's movements in the intervening period were pieced together via CCTV footage and her mobile phone data. Naderi picked her up in his car on Lime Street - having "led her to believe or allowed her to believe" that he was a taxi driver.

The victim recalled being in a bar in Liverpool's Concert Square. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Cameras showed her walking past his car near to Lime Street Station before he walked over to her, linked arms with her and led her into his vehicle before driving off. The 30-year-old took her to his home on Moses Street in Toxteth before taking her to Riverside Drive in Otterspool, where he raped her.

This was only discovered because Naderi later told police he had had sex with her here, the complainant having had no recollection of the incident.

After around 45 minutes in this location, they returned to Moses Street where he raped her for a second time.

Naderi dropped the young woman off at her shared accommodation after the assault. One flatmate who saw her arrive home described her as being "out of it, like a zombie".

She later texted another housemate to come into her room and told her what had happened while "hyperventilating".

Naderi was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to nine and a half years. Credit: PA

In a statement which she read out to the court, the victim described how she had suffered from depression and panic attacks since the incident.

She said: "I was so worried that he would come into my place of work and I wouldn't know if he was right in front of me. Before the offence, I was happy and loved nothing more than being sociable.

"It became practically impossible to go out of the house. I was too sad to get out of bed.

"I cry because I can't cope with the emotional pain. I know I have a long road ahead of me, but knowing he won't be able to do this to another person makes me happier than anything."

The defence said Naderi had been "participating in food deliveries on that evening around the Lime Street area".

He originally came to the UK as an asylum seeker, but will now be deported.

Naderi admitted two counts of rape and was jailed for nine and a half years. He was also handed an additional five years on licence, and must sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

Sentencing, Judge Neil Flewitt KC said he had "effectively snatched her off the streets".

The judge added: "Whatever my suspicions may be, there is no evidential basis upon which I could conclude that you had deliberately planned to be in that area in the hope of abducting and raping a young woman - but that is what you did.

"It may have been opportunistic. It may have been, when you saw the state she was in, you thought she would be an easy target.

"You approached her and either led her to believe or allowed her to believe you would look after her, whether working as a taxi driver or simply someone doing her a good deed. What you did after that defies belief.

"It must have been obvious to you how vulnerable she was, that she was not in a position to give any meaningful consent to anything that was happening to her. The impact on her has been immense.

"I have no doubt that the events of that night will stay with her for a long time. You have absolutely no insight into the harm you have done or the wickedness of your actions - you have shown no remorse."

Following the sentencing, Merseyside Police's Detective Inspector Leanne Toole said: "I would like to praise the courage and dignity shown by the victim throughout the investigation. Today’s results shows that violence against women and girls will simply not be tolerated and we will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice."

