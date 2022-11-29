A series of murals have appeared across Greater Manchester demonstrating young people's disapproval to violence.

The murals are at the Beacon Youth Centre in Salford, Bury Market in Bury and at the Hyde Youth Centre in Tameside.

All of them are designed and painted by youngsters and funded by the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU).

They aim to show that young people are greater than violence, as part of the 'I am greater' campaign.

The campaign was launched in 2021 to encourage young people to be ‘greater than violence’ by thinking about what’s important to them and their future.

It also teaches young people how violence can escalate and how to safely intervene when it happens among their friends.

It tells them to ask their friend to stop, distract their friend by taking them away from the situation or by asking for help from an appropriate person.

Andrea Hulton, Youth Worker, Bury Integrated Youth Support Service, said: "The young people were able to learn how their positive choices can have a great impact on their lives and those around them."

Young people were taught through a series of workshops and then had the opportunity to contribute to the murals across Manchester by adding their reasons for being greater.

The art was done in collaboration with Oskar with a K, a muralist and artist, who himself found the experience rewarding.

"Watching the response from the young people as the murals took form was incredible. I remember one young person exclaiming 'I cannot believe I made this!' and dancing on the spot, you just can't beat moments like that really," he said.

Police and the Probation Service are hoping the campaign will ultimately change perceptions for future.