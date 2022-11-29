A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman was found dead following a house fire.

The woman, in her 40s, was found unresponsive at the home on Cooper Street in Nelson, Lancashire alongside a man in his 50s who had a leg injury, on 23 November.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment but sadly, the woman later died. The man was discharged.

The cause of death is still to be determined.

Lancashire Police say following a number of further enquiries officers have arrested a 57-year-old man from Nelson on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Both police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are now investigating exactly how the fire started.

Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the woman who has sadly died and her loved ones.

"Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has seen any unusual activity at the address over the past few days or weeks, or anyone who has any concerns about anything they may have seen or heard at the address, to get in touch.

"I would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV or other footage which might show the address and people entering and leaving.

"Please do get in touch with us if you have any information, however insignificant you may think it is. It could hold the key in helping us find out exactly what has happened and establishing the circumstances around this lady’s death so that we can give her family some answers."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1190 of 23 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...