Teachers are set to strike for six days after rejecting a pay rise between 8% and 11.9% in the Isle of Man.

The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) trade union rejected the pay offer, following a long-running dispute over pay, workload and working practices.

They say the offer represents "another real-term pay cut" leaving them "unable to make ends meet" due to the cost of living crisis.

Strike action will begin on Wednesday 30 November and Thursday 1 December.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary said: “Responsibility for the escalation of our industrial action to strike action and any disruption caused as a result lies entirely with the DESC.“The revised pay offer tabled by the DESC represents yet another real-terms pay cut for teachers who have already seen the value of their pay fall by more than 30% in real terms since 2010.“Teachers are unable to make ends meet due to soaring cost of living and years of pay erosion is adversely affecting the recruitment and retention of teachers.“The last thing our members want to do is to take strike action but have been left with no other choice.

"The DESC must use the time available to engage with us to find a negotiated solution and we urge ministers to do so.”

The NASUWT represents the largest number of teachers on the Isle of Man.

Headteachers have written to parents advising what impact the strikes will have on their child’s school.

Four of the other teaching Unions, The National Education Union, National Association of Head Teachers, Association of School and College Leaders, and University and College Union have all accepted the offer.

The government said they hope the new pay increase will make the island "even more attractive to the teaching profession".. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Under the new deal, newly qualified teachers will have a starting salary of £36,557, compared to £28,000 for those living in England outside of London.

The increase in salaries across various pay bands, will be backdated to 1 September 2022, with arrears being paid as a lump sum in February 2023.

Julie Edge MHK, Minster for Education, Sport and Culture, said: "This pay deal recognises and rewards our hardworking and dedicated teachers and lecturers.

"The pay award, which goes above and beyond the recommendations of England’s independent pay review body, will make Manx schools and UCM even more attractive to the teaching profession.

She continued: "The pay award recognises the outstanding contribution teachers make to our society and provides a sustainable and affordable pay structure which best supports recruitment and retention.

"It will strengthen the Island’s offering to the profession, helping to attract the most talented candidates to teach our children and young people."

Strike action has been called after NASUWT members overwhelmingly rejected a revised pay offer. Credit: PA Images

Members of the NASUWT are still set to receive the pay rise, despite the decision to strike.

Strike action is planned for 30 November, 1 December, 11 and 12 January and 15 and 16 February.

A full funding review of education has been put in place by the Isle of Man Government, with the outcome due at the start of 2023.

