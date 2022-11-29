A fisherman has been fined £35,000 and had his license suspended for 12 months - after catching undersized whelk.

Dinars Lugan, from Lincoln, was caught after Fisheries Officers, from the Isle of Man, boarded his vessel, 'Julia Anne FD5', near the Point of Ayre.

After discovering some of the vessel's catch was undersized they escorted Lugan to Douglas where a further inspection revealed 19.5% of the catch of Whelk was below the legal minimum size of 75mm.

He appeared before a special sitting of court in Douglas, on the Isle of Man, on Friday 25 November.

He received the £35,000 fine, an additional £125 in costs and had his Manx license suspended for 12 months.

Mr Lugan was convicted of the same offence in 2018 where he was £25,000.

Between mid-April to the end of November a variety of fish species can be caught all around the Island throughout the warmer months. Credit: Darren Purves

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture commented: "The Department is committed to ensuring the conservation of fishing in the Isle of Man.

"This detention and subsequent conviction gives a clear message to vessels operating within Manx Territorial Waters that they must all abide by the regulations, to maintain a fishery that will be viable and sustainable for all."

The vessels’ gear was also confiscated and the value of the catch awarded to the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).

Whelk is a common name used to describe a variety of carnivorous sea snails which feed on annelids, crustaceans, mussels and other molluscs.

In the Isle of Man, the whelk is fished using specialised pots by local and UK vessels, with the main markets in Europe and Asia.

