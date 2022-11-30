Attorney General to review sentence given to Katie Kenyon murderer

The Attorney General will review the sentence given to a Burnley man who murdered and buried a mum-of-two in the Forest of Bowland.

Andrew Burfield killed Katie Kenyon by repeatedly hitting over the head with an axe before covering her body in a grave he had pre-prepared.

The killer then sent messages from Katie's phone to her children in a bid to pretend she was still alive.

Katie Kenyon, 33, who was murdered in April this year Credit: Family handout/PA

After repeated denials in police interviews, he eventually admitted to killing Katie, who he had been in a relationship with, but tried to convince detectives it was an accident.

He eventually admitted his guilt on day three of a murder trial at Preston Crown Court.

Earlier this month, he was jailed for a minimum of 32 years.

That sentence is now being challenged as unduly lenient under a scheme which means anybody can appeal against a sentence if they believe it to be unfairly low.

Katie Kenyon Credit: Lancashire Police

The Attorney General’s Office will review that request and decide whether to send it to the Court of Appeal, who can make a decision about the sentence.

An AGO spokesperson said: “We have received a request for this sentence to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

HM Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision.”

As Andrew Burfield was sentenced, the judge, Mr Justice Goose told him: "You are a highly dangerous man and this is a very serious case of murder. The court has heard from Katie's sister on behalf of the family.

The profound loss you have caused them all will never be erased.

"Your mitigation is very limited. After all your efforts to avoid detection and your lying in interviews, finally you took the police to the place you had buried her."

Warning the killer he may die in prison, the judge added: "You should prepare yourself for the prospect you may never be released, such is your dangerousness."