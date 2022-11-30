Play Brightcove video

Video report by Mike Hall

The manager of Bacup Borough FC is believed to be the longest-serving football coach in the world.

Brent Peters recently celebrated 25 years at the helm of the club, originally joining on the 1 September 1997.

It comes after Neil Cugley decided to step down as manager for Folkestone Invicta FC at the end of October.

Brent is not just the manager though - he is also the groundsman, repair man and also drives the team's coach.

He said: "I'm proud to have been here so long - 25 years - it's just another day to me I don't even think about it."

When asked why he has stayed at the club for so long, Brent said: "When I came here I had no intentions of staying here, the place was a shambles."

He said: "Bacup was always one of those teams where, if you were a manager that was ambitious and wanting to go a long way in the game, no disrespect to Bacup but it is not one of the clubs you would go to. Bacup never had the tools: I’m talking about the finances. They didn’t have the money; it was as simple as that."

In 2022 the club has come a long way now with a Business Development Officer, Media Officer and a Head of Recruitment onboard to promote the club and create business opportunities.

The crowds have quadrupled over the past twelve months and the junior sections are growing on a weekly basis.

Brent Peters has been managing Bacup Borough Football Club for over 25 years.

Nine leagues about Bacup Borough FC is the longest serving Premiere League manager Jürgen Klopp, with seven years as the manager of Liverpool FC.

When asked how his role compares, Brent said: "Back in the day I used to turn around and say Sir Alex and Jürgen Klopp couldn't do my job, but I could do their job and I maintain that."

Andrew Knights, Head of Business Development at Bacup Borough FC said: "The football club wouldn't be here without Brent, there'd be houses on it, that's as simple as it is."

When Brent was asked how long he would carry on for he said: "As long as I'm alive, simple as that."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...