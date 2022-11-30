An abusive partner strangled the mother of his children and threatened to kill her, a week after moving back into the family home.Philip Bolan, 39, had been in a relationship with the woman for eight years when he carried out the terrifying attack on her in July 2022.Preston Crown Court heard how the relationship had been turbulent and at one stage the woman had taken out an injunction to keep Bolan away from her.However they reconciled and Bolan returned to the home. A week later, Bolan became abusive after the couple had been drinking at a neighbour's house.

The woman locked him out of the house, but he managed to climb in through a window and the woman woke the following morning to find Bolan on top of her, with one hand restraining her wrist and the other around her throat. "He was shouting 'I'll kill you'", the court heard.

Philip Bolan victim said she believed this threats to kill her. Credit: MEN Media

The woman later described Bolan as "frothing at the mouth" and said he was extremely angry. "So angry I believed his threats to kill me", she said.

Bolan was arrested and later pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, making threats to kill, common assault and damaging property.

A victim impact statement written by the woman and read out in court said: "After this incident I had a cough and sore throat and even to this day if I touch my neck it is tender. I have been extremely affected emotionally and I am looking over my shoulder the whole time."

Bolan, of Bowland Road, Moor Nook, Preston, admitted what he had done to his partner and in a pre-sentence report said he had spent his time in prison, following his arrest, reflecting on his behaviour towards his ex-partner. The court heard he suffered two recent bereavements and is unable to support his father who has been widowed.

Bolan was sentenced at Preston Crown Court. Credit: PA

Sentencing, Recorder Jonathan Jones KC said: "This relationship has been, from time to time, tumultuous. At times, injunctive procedures were required to protect your partner from you and there were times when periodically you were absent from the family circle. Such was the time immediately before these matters, by about a week or so."You had your hand around her throat and you strangled her, as you continued with your false allegations, and you said you were going to kill her."Bolan was sentenced to 18 months for intentional strangulation, 12 months for making threats to kill, three months for common assault and three months for damaging property, to run concurrently. The judge also made a 10 year restraining order to keep Bolan away from his ex-partner.

