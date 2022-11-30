Woman jailed for unprovoked attack on female train passenger

A woman who launched a vicious unprovoked assault on a woman sitting opposite her on a train has been jailed.

Amanda Caroline Bright, 42, from Morecambe, pleaded guilty to Actual Bodily Harm, religiously aggravated harassment and verbal harassment and was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Friday, 25 November.

The court heard how, on Tuesday, 5 April, Bright boarded a Northern service at Blackpool North station, and when approached to present her ticket became verbally abusive to the member of staff.She then began a tirade of racial abuse towards a fellow passenger before directing her abuse towards a young woman sitting opposite her, threatening to slit her face.

Preston Crown Court Credit: PA Images

The victim ignored Bright and took a call on her mobile phone. While speaking to her mother on the phone Bright grabbed her by the hair, pulling her across the seats before Amanda Caroline Bright; kicking and punching her, leaving the victim bruised and with a split lip.The victim managed to break away from Bright and flee to the other end of the carriage with Bright in pursuit until she was stopped by other passengers.Bright was identified following a media appeal and arrested outside her home.Investigating officer PC Kirsty Hansell said: "This was a completely unprovoked and terrifying experience for the victim who is still affected by Bright's violent attack."She remains traumatised by what happened and is still too afraid to travel by train. She has also had to change her place of work and had to take time off work to recover from the assault."Bright's actions that day were shocking and absolutely despicable. I hope her sentence sends a serious message that violence on the railway network simply will not be tolerated."

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “We welcome the sentence that has been passed down for this shocking attack. Anti-social and threatening behaviour of any sort is unacceptable and we will always support British Transport Police to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Bright was jailed for 16 months with 99 days spent on a qualifying curfew to count towards the sentence.