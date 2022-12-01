A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager in south Manchester.

Kyle Hackland, who was 17, was fatally stabbed at around 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday 22 November.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

On Wednesday, 30 November, Greater Manchester Police charged a 16-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Thursday 1 December.