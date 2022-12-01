Police are investigating after a three-ton machine was stolen from a construction site.

The £5,000 rock breaker was taken from Liverpool after reports a white Ford transit van entered the construction site on Bankfield Street at around 11.30am.

It was also reported that around 2,000 tons of white diesel were taken from the site, before the van left at around 11.36am.

Merseyside Police has now released images of the machine, and the van believed to have been driven in the area during the incident.Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information or CCTV footage is asked to contact police.

The van that officers suspect may be involved in the incident. Credit: Merseyside Police

Inspector Paul Rannard of Merseyside Police said: "These types of crimes can have a great financial impact on businesses and the staff involved who use this machinery in order to do their job and earn a living."I would like to appeal to businesses and anyone who was on Bankfield Street who may have any information about this van.

"This might range from knowing who was driving it, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV and dashcam devices."If you recognise or have seen the rock breaker pictured online or at other sites please let us know as it could be what we need to identify the suspects and bring them to justice."

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact Merseyside Police, or call 101 reference 22000862458.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously.