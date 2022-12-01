CCTV of a man who may have information to assist enquiries after a van was deliberately driven at a pedestrian in Liverpool city centre. Credit: Merseyside Police

Police are investigating after a driver deliberately drove at a pedestrian.

The white van hit the man, in his twenties, leaving him with "slight injuries" on Duke Steet in Liverpool at around 2.30am on 30 November.

The driver also collided with other vehicles parked on the street before abandoning the van on Price Street.

Merseyside Police has now released an image of a man they believe may have vital information about the incident.

Detective Katie Coote said: “This was extremely reckless and could have resulted in more serious injuries.

“If you recognise this man, or this image reminds you of anything suspicious you saw around 2.30am on Wednesday 30 November on Duke Street, please do let us know.”

You can pass on any information via DM @MerPolCC, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000880204.