First by-election test for Rishi Sunak as voters take to the polls in Chester

Polling stations have opened in a by-election that will see Chester's next MP elected, in the first vote since Rishi Sunak entered No.10.

It follows the resignation of Labour MP Christian Matheson after complaints of "serious sexual misconduct" were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.

Labour is defending a majority of of 6,164.

Polling stations opened at 7am and close at 10pm, with the result expected in the early hours of Friday morning, 2 December.

The candidates standing are: