As a schoolboy, Shaun Loughran watched with delight as Graham Stuart rescued Everton from Premier League relegation on the final day of the season.

But even his two goals, in that legendary game against Wimbledon in 1993, couldn't beat the personal impact of a simple kickabout with his hero.

"I'm absolutely blown away and I can't believe it," said Shaun, from Runcorn, after sharing some keepy uppies with Stuart at Goodison Park.

"I've been an Evertonian all my life, following in my dad's footsteps, so to have a kick-about with Graham on the pitch is a once in a lifetime opportunity."

It's one he richly deserves.

Shaun, who has two children, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2020. It then spread to his liver.

"So, we chopped that one out but then another scan, further down the line, showed the cancer had come back again," Shaun recalled.

"This time it was in my liver and abdomen. When that call came through I was on the first day of my honeymoon.

"There was nothing we could do about it, so we had to spend the rest of our honeymoon knowing that I had cancer again."

It's at this point, the emotion of the last two years hit Shaun. As it surely frequently has done throughout his journey.

But, after a pause in our conversation, there was even more misery to his story. After developing serious headaches, a precautionary scan revealed he had a brain tumour.

"They called me up and said we've found a growth. And it's on your brain," said Shaun.

"I just broke down. And, especially with everything else going on, I wondered where do I go from here?"

Immediately his chemotherapy was halted to make way for brain surgery.

But that's where the story turns from tragedy to triumph.

Just days after the operation, he was embarking on an exhausting challenge to raise funds, and awareness of bowel cancer, for the Bobby Moore Fund, doing kick-ups every day for a month in locations across the country.

Shaun has done kick-ups every day for a month in locations across the country.

From Newcastle's St James' Park to Anfield and from the hills of Snowdonia to the pews of Liverpool Cathedral.

"I'm really pleased with how quickly my body has bounced back," he said.

"I was out of hospital 48 hours after surgery and I've shocked everyone with my recovery. Hopefully, once the scans in the next few weeks come back positive, I can get back on my plan to sort out the cancer."

Shaun was clearly exhausted after performing his skills with an Everton legend. Stuart then presented him with a shirt signed by Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

"He's had his difficult moments, but like most people who have things going against them, he's dug deep to do things for other people and he's a shining example to others," said Stuart.

"He's an inspiration. He doesn't let anything stop him and every credit to him.

"He has raised plenty of money already, and hopefully this will push others on to contribute and help boost the total."

But humble Shaun was quick to deflect the attention and focus on helping others, who are on their own shattering journey with cancer.

"It's been physically exhausting," he said.

"Just getting out of bed can be a challenge. But you can't go into depression. I would say to anyone who is going through something similar, you have to help yourself first and have a plan for each day, just to help get you through. Keep up with your regular scans and trust the NHS because they're amazing."

Shaun has already smashed his initial fundraising target of £2,000 but is still open to sponsors.

