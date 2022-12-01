A man has admitted killing his landlord at the home they lived in in East Lancashire in what police have called an act of "senseless violence"

Emergency services were called to an address on Coronation Avenue in Padiham on 25 November 2021, to reports of a sudden death.

Stephen Macro, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded he died as a result of multiple abdominal injuries and a scalp injuries.

Wayne Dawson, 57, of Burnley Road, Padiham, was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder.

Wayne Dawson pleaded guilty to manslaughter Credit: Lancashire Police

At Preston Crown Court Dawson pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which was accepted by the prosecution and the police following a comprehensive review of the evidence available.

Dawson was remanded into custody to be sentenced on February 28 2023.

DCI Allen Davies, of the Lancashire Police's Major Investigation Team, said: "First and foremost my thoughts remain with Stephens’s family at this time.

"Stephen died as a result of senseless violence inflicted by Wayne Dawson, a man who is very much old enough to know better.

"One of the very tragic aspects of this case is that Stephen had taken Wayne in as a lodger and that kindness was repaid with appalling and cowardly violence.

"While nothing will ever bring Stephen back, at least his family know that the man responsible for his death has now been convicted and will be sentenced in due course."

Dawson will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court Credit: PA

Following Stephen’s death, his family said in a tribute: "He was very well known, always out walking Murphy, his dog.

"Stephen was always talkative and friendly.

"He was very popular."