A man has been jailed after setting fire to an apartment building which led to the closure of the Wallasey Tunnel for hours.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire on the ground floor communal area of an apartment block on Great Homer Street in Liverpool on Sunday 27 November.

After the fire was extinguished, it was established that it could have been started deliberately.

It was later reported that there was a concern for the safety of a man at the Vauxhall end of the Wallasey Tunnel, who was alleged to have caused the fire at the apartment.

The tunnel was closed for around four hours while officers dealt with the incident.

The man came down from the tunnel and was arrested.

41-year-old Craig Sumner was given a 24-week sentence for arson at Sefton Magistrates Court on Tuesday 29 November.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: "I would like to thank our officers and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service who dealt with this dangerous incident in Liverpool.

"The fire caused significant smoke damage to the ground floor of the apartment and put numerous residents’ at risk.

"I hope Sumner can now reflect on his reckless behaviour, and the significant impact his actions could have had on others."