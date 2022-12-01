Two prison officers have appeared in court charged with manslaughter over the death of an inmate at HMP Liverpool.On February 19th in 2018 Anthony Paine took his own life in his cell at the jail in Walton.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against two members of staff in connection with his death following an investigation by Merseyside Police.Custodial manager Paul Fairhurst, of Belmont Drive in Chorley, and senior officer Rachel Jameson, of Middleton Drive in Prescot, have both been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and health and safety offences.Court lists say that this involved "failing to take reasonable care for the health and safety of yourself and other persons who may have been affected by your acts and omissions at work".Both of the prison staff have appeared before Liverpool Magistrates' Court and spoke only to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth. They were not asked to enter pleas and were released on unconditional bail ahead of a further appearance at Liverpool Crown Court on January 5 by District Judge James Hatton.Previously Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS' special crime division, said:

"Following a review of the evidence, custodial manager Paul Fairhurst, 63, and senior officer Rachel Jameson, 31, have both been charged with gross negligence manslaughter as well as failing to ensure that appropriate measures were considered and implemented to prevent harm under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974."The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial."It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice proceedings."