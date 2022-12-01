Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports correspondent Mel Barham

A pair of dads, who have spent the majority of their year working in Ukraine, are now planning to drive through some of the war-torn country's most dangerous areas to bring Christmas cheer to its children.

Steven Holland from Hartford in Cheshire and his colleague Richie Deakin from Birmingham have been working as high-risk security advisors in Ukraine since February.

Steven said: "We are willing to put ourselves in harm's way to ensure that these people get what they need.

Just a small amount of the donations already received destined for Ukraine. Credit: ITV News

"It is extremely dangerous, let's not sugarcoat it - we're going into a war zone. And the further east and the further towards Russia that you push, the more dangerous it gets.

"There's going to be some areas that we go into which are constantly under bombardment by the Russian army, they are consistently under attack by drones, and we are consistently under surveillance, so we have to be very aware of what we are doing and very cautious of what we are doing.

"But will we do it? Yes, absolutely."

Richie Deakin and Steven Holland who will drive aid to Ukraine. Credit: Steven Holland

The pair are no strangers to hostile environments - their roles, for Emerald Solutions Group, involve taking production teams and journalists into war zones with the task of keeping them safe.

And it's those contacts and experience which they believe make them well-placed to complete their mission.

Steven said: "The thing that makes us different than a lot of organisations that are out there is that we have access and we can get into these places - the dangerous places where these children still are - and we can get them aid due to the experience that we've got by being in the country."

Richie added: "We actually just wanted to go there and just give a Christmas present to the kids. That's how it all started. It's just escalated from there.

"We've been involved now with so many people, and had so many conversations with people who want to help us out, that it's just got bigger and bigger. It's just been fantastic."

The idea to take an aid truck to Ukraine came about after Steven's latest deployment to Ukraine.

Steven Holland while he was embedded with a special forces unit in Ukraine Credit: Steven Holland

He was working with a production company who were making a documentary for ITV called Children of Ukraine.

Part of ITV's Bafta-winning Exposure strand, Children of Ukraine hears directly from 10 children, showing first-hand how the war has changed and shaped their lives as they live through the conflict.

Steven says the children that he met during the filming of that documentary had such a lasting impact on him that he knew he had to go back and help them.

"I don't have time to play games anymore", says 11-year-old Andriy

Play Brightcove video

"I saw first-hand the emotional and physical trauma that was caused. I was emotionally invested at that point.

"There was no way that I was coming home, as I normally would, and saying right, next job.

"These are innocent, innocent children, just like yours and mine. And it's not their fault and they need help."

"I'm scared when it goes boom boom"

Play Brightcove video

They are still appealing for donations of money, as well as gifts and everyday essentials.

Steven said: "We still need warm clothing, nappies, baby food, anything, you know, that people believe will help a child and a family in the Ukraine during this hard time."

"My community here in Northwich, has been absolutely outstanding.

"The schools are on board now, I have parents texting me asking, how can we help?

"My little boy's room is packed full of donations and presents to take with us."

The pair are still appealing for both money and physical donations to take with them

If you want to donate to the cause, you can find out more here. You can also watch the full documentary Children of Ukraine on ITVX.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...