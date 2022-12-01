A man from Wigan stamped on his dog fifteen times when it soiled the floor in what an RSPCA inspector described as the 'worst beating ever seen'.

Wigan Magistrates Court heard that Matthew Hurst brutally beat his dog Congo after it either urinated or defecated on the floor. The 23-year-old was caught on video stamping on him with 'great force' while shouting 'what are you doing'. The film then showed him grabbing the dog's head and slamming it into the floor as it cowered. A concerned member of the public passed the footage to the RSPCA.

Describing it as 'the worst' he had seen RSPCA inspector Ryan King said:

"The video showed a man sitting on a sofa, watching a black bull breed dog either urinating or defecating on the floor."The man then stands up and proceeds to stamp on the dog with his foot around fifteen times with great force, shouting ‘what are you doing’. He then reaches down to the dog, which is now lying on the floor, grabs it by the head and slams the dog onto the floor again with great force several times."This is the worst beating I have ever seen during my three years as a RSPCA inspector."

Vets who saw the video said Congo would have suffered 'fear, distress and pain' in the beating. He suffered 21 blunt force blows to his abdomen, chest and head, though after an examination at the RSPCA's animal hospital he was found not to have had any serious physical injuries.

Hurst, of Bryn Street, Wigan, was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. Wigan Magistrates' disqualified him from keeping animals for ten years and handed him a suspended 16-week jail term. He will have to undertake 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £2,558 in court costs and a £120 victim surcharge.

The RSPCA will rehome Congo after Hurst signed him over to them.