Nearly one in eight private renters are under threat of eviction in the North West - with 75,000 threatened with eviction notices in the past month, new research has revealed.

Record high rents and soaring living costs are to blame for fears of becoming homeless, Shelter say, with a quarter of private renters constantly struggling to pay their rent.

The charity also warns that the government failure to unfreeze housing benefits could turn this rental crisis into a ‘homelessness emergency’ as their frontline services are overwhelmed with calls.

Around 88,000 private renters are currently behind on their rent, Shelter says. Credit: PA Images

Polly Neate, Chief Executive of Shelter, said: “Everyday our emergency helpline advisors are taking gut-wrenching calls – from the mum who’s skipping meals to pay the rent to the family terrified they will be spending Christmas in a grotty homeless hostel.

“Shelter’s frontline services are working seven days a week to help people weather the storm, but as more people turn to us, we need the public’s support more than ever this winter.”

It say it has their ‘work cut out’ and are asking the public to support their services so they can help as many people as possible to find, or keep hold, of a safe home this winter.

With the rising rent prices and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, millions of people across the country are fearful of becoming homeless.

A recent survey, conducted by Shelter and YouGov and funded by Nationwide Building Society, found that in the North West:

75,000 private renters received or were threatened with eviction in the last month, up 88% from last year

88,000 private renters are behind in their rent payments

351,000 people are constantly struggling to pay their rent

67% of private renters – over 932,000 people – would not be able to find a suitable home if they were kicked out

If you are concerned about eviction or want to know more visit Shelter's website.

