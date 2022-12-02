Everything you need to know ahead of Peter Kay's return to touring

Bolton comedian Peter Kay will return to the stage on 2 December for his first tour in 12 years.

The tour kicks off with a sell-out show at Manchester's AO Arena but the 49-year-old is touring up and down the country.

So where else is he playing? And when? And how much are tickets to see the comedy legend perform?

We answer all your Peter Kay questions.

Listen to Unscripted, the ITV News Entertainment podcast

What dates - and where - is he performing?

Peter Kay's tour kicks off in Manchester on 2 December and goes all the way into 2025.

He will take to stages all across the country, with tour dates in Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, Cardiff, Nottingham, Birmingham among other locations.

Here is a full list of 2022/23 tour dates: 2022 dates:

2 and 3 December - AO Arena, Manchester

17 December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

2023 dates:

6 and 7 January - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

20 January - First Direct Arena, Leeds

17 February - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

23 and 24 February - SSE Arena, Belfast

9 and 10 March - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

23 March - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

6 and 7 April - 3Arena, Dublin

5 and 6 May - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

19 May - First Direct Arena, Leeds

16 and 17 June - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

14 and 15 July - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

11 and 12 August - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

29 August - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

30 August - O2 Arena, London

8 September - First Direct Arena, Leeds

9 September - O2 Arena, London

22 and 23 September - A O Arena, Manchester

7 October - O2 Arena, London

19 and 20 October - A O Arena, Manchester

5 and 6 November - A O Arena, Manchester

18 November - O2 Arena, London

1 December - AO Arena, Manchester

16 December - O2 Arena, London

How much will tickets be?

Tickets will start from £35 - the same price as they did when Peter last toured in 2010.

"It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy. And if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now", he said in a statement announcing his comeback tour.

"With the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35 – the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010."

Will I be able to get tickets?

Tickets to Peter Kay's shows in 2022 and 2023 sold out almost instantly, but there are still tickets available for some of his shows later down the line in 2025.

When tickets first went on sale for this tour, some fans reported seeing messages on the Ticketmaster website telling them there were more than 200,000 people ahead of them in the virtual line.

When was the last time he toured?

Peter Kay broke the Guinness World Record for biggest-selling run of all time for his 2010 live tour, where he played to more than 1.2 million people.