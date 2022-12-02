A "very lucky" kitten has survived a 250 mile journey in the bonnet of a lorry from Southampton to Merseyside.

Yorkie - who has been named after the lorry driver's favourite chocolate bar - was found by the driver as he made a delivery to the Asda supermarket in Liscard.

The driver heard strange noises from under the bonnet and workers at the store went to investigate.

They found the nine-week old black and white kitten covered in oil and very frightened but thankfully otherwise unscathed.

Yorkie the kitten was checked over by RSPCA staff after his 250 mile journey across motorways. Credit: RSPCA

Yorkie was taken to a local vets where oil was cleaned from his fur and was then taken in by the Wirral and Chester branch of the RSPCA and he is doing well in their care.

"We can't imagine how frightened Yorkie must have been traveling along the M6 at 60mph next to a big noisy engine for several hours", said Kay Hawthorn, branch manager of RSPCA Wirral and Chester.

"He was very lucky to survive such a dangerous trip", she added.

Ms Hawthorn said the RSPCA is "really keen" to find Yorkie's owners.

"Sadly he isn't microchipped so this won't be an easy task so we are hoping someone recognises him and can be returned home", she said.

"He is a very friendly and loveable boy and is so small - he only weighs 700 grams - he is certainly enjoying plenty of love and attention."

Yorkie the kitten weighed only 700 grams. Credit: RSPCA

Yorkie is one of thousands of trapped cats the RSCPA rescues. In winter during cold temperatures, it is not uncommon for cats to curl up under car bonnets next to a warm engine.

Kay Hawthorn gave a few tips to make sure no cats are under your car bonnet.

Before you switch on your engine and drive away:

Have a quick look under the car

Tap on the bonnet

Make sure to wait a few moments to give any cat time to crawl out before deciding if it’s safe to switch on the engine

Kay said cats will often be able to crawl out themselves but sometimes something may scare them or they may snuggle into a very tight spot within the vehicle and then become trapped under the bonnet.

The RSPCA said Yorkie’s adventure also shows the importance of microchipping. It is advising all owners to microchip their pets to offer the best chance of them being identified and returned if lost.

The charity has launched its Christmas appeal to help raise funds so our frontline rescuers can keep saving and caring for animals in need like Yorkie and are urging the public to support this. To Join the Winter Rescue campaign and help RSPCA rescuers care for the animals in need, please visit the RSPCA web site here.