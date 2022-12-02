Play Brightcove video

Video report by Political Correspondent Lise McNally

Labour's Samantha Dixon has been elected as the new MP for the City of Chester as the party retained their seat.

The by-election, which is the first vote since Rishi Sunak entered No.10, was triggered after Labour MP Christian Matheson resigned after complaints of "serious sexual misconduct" were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.

Labour was defending a majority of of 6,164 (49.6% of the vote)

Although turnout was low, the party significantly increased their majority to a share of 61.2%

The new MP, Samantha Dixon, was a local councillor and former leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council.

In a victory speech after the result was announced, Ms Dixon raised the issue of the cost of living, saying: “People in Chester and across our country are really worried.

“Worried about losing their homes because they can’t afford the mortgage repayments or the rent, worried about whether they can put the heating on, worried about whether they can put food on the table for their families.

“This is the cost of 12 years of Conservative Government. The Government, which has wreaked havoc with our economy, destroyed our public services and betrayed the people who put their trust in them at the last general election.”Election officials confirmed that turnout was 41.2%, with a total of 28,541 votes cast in the December poll.

Labour re-won the seat with a 10,974 vote majority. Credit: PA

Labour hailed the result as one that sent a “clear message” to Mr Sunak and his government.

The Shadow Minister for Work and Pensions and MP for Wirral South, Alison McGovern said: “After the Tories crashed our economy, it’s clear that only Labour can be trusted to help families across the country make ends meet."

“Sam will be an excellent MP for Chester and a strong voice for Chester residents in the Conservative cost of living crisis. The Tories have no mandate to govern. It's time for a Labour government."