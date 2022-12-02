Police have released CCTV pictures of a man suspected of climbing into a woman's apartment at 5am and raping her.

Courtney Adams, 32, is wanted on suspicion of rape and burglary after a man was reported to have climbed through the window of a woman's apartment in Hulme on 29 November - before raping her.

Adams is believed to have connections to the Hulme, Ardwick, Manchester University, and Manchester city centre areas along to Rusholme.

Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Police are warning people to make sure their doors and windows are 'securely closed' - especially at night - after the 'horrific' attack.

Detective Superintendent David Meeney said: "We are very keen to speak to this man, and stress any members of the public who see him or know his whereabouts should contact police. In an emergency always call 999.

"The victim was subjected to an horrific ordeal and is being supported by specialist officers.

"Offences of this nature are very rare, and this is being treated as an isolated incident, but I would urge people to make sure their doors and windows are securely closed, especially during darkness."

Extra officers have been patrolling the area and they are urging anybody with information to get in touch.

Contact police on 0161 856 6049, on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers - anonymously - on 0800 555 111 quoting log 726 of 29/11/22.

Information can also be passed on via their LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.