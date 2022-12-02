It's a debate that endures: Manchester versus Liverpool.

As well as football, both North West cities have proud music cultures and histories.

Tonight, 2 December, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram will face off.

But they won't be trading political blows: they'll be swapping council offices for the DJs decks as they go head-to-head in a DJ battle to decide once and for all which city has the best music and which Mayor has the best music taste.

The event, being put on by the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity and also organised by The Warehouse Project, will take over the Archive at Mayfield Depot. Tickets are still available.

All proceeds from tickets and bar sales will go to the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity for A Bed Every Night, a scheme which aims to provide a bed and support for anyone rough sleeping, or at risk of rough sleeping, in Greater Manchester.

Ashton-Under-Lyne MP Angela Rayner will also be taking to the turntables. She’s already picked out some classics that she hopes will go down a storm with revellers. "I can’t wait to get on the decks and show everyone why Manchester is clearly the best city when it comes to music", she said.

"I’ve got a lot of love for Scousers, but Team Liverpool will be second best on Saturday night." "I hope you like the songs I’ve picked. It was hard to narrow it down to three because there are so many Manchester music legends!" Angela and the region’s Mayors will be joined by a host of guest stars including X Factor and Happy Mondays star Rowetta, Radio and TV presenter Nihal Arthanayake, illustrator and designer Stanley Chow, and Clint Boon.

Tonight's Burnham versus Rotheram DJ face-off marks round two in an ongoing battle. The Mayors took part in an online DJ face-off during lockdown as part of a fundraiser.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham recently played a set at Ramona. He has promised his track selection will be influenced by Manchester classics.

"We all know Manchester has the greatest musical heritage and I’ll be giving it my all in the set to prove that point once and for all", Mr Burnham said.

"There’s serious pride at stake here."

"But competition aside, our passion for music unites our two city regions.

"What better way to put on an amazing celebration of our region’s culture and raise money for important causes, to support those who need it most at what is a really difficult time."

Mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, has often taunted his North West counterpart on which city has the best music credentials.

Tim Heatley, Chair of Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity, said he and his team have been "bowled over" by the ongoing support for the A Bed Every Night scheme.

He said he "can’t wait" to see the mayors going head to head at the Mayfield Depot.

"It’ll be a real celebration of what makes Manchester and Liverpool incredible, global cities.

"People will not only be getting a great party, but knowing they’re providing vital support at a time when it’s needed most", he said.