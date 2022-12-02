The new MP for Chester has said voters sent a strong message that they think "it's Labour's turn".

Samantha Dixon, the former leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, won the seat in Thursday's by-election, increasing the Labour majority in what was the first electoral test for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Speaking after the result, she said: "I think I have been in receipt of a very strong message from the voters of Chester that they want the Conservative cost-of-living crisis tackled immediately.

"I don't think they believe that the Conservatives have the answers, I think they think it's Labour's turn now."

Ms Dixon said the Government ‘is on borrowed time and people want to change’ Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

She described the City of Chester as a "bellwether constituency" and said the result was "really, really encouraging".

In a speech following the result, Ms Dixon described meeting a pensioner who answered her door "wrapped in blankets" and was worried about her heating bills.

She said: "People in Chester and across our country are really worried.

"Worried about losing their homes because they can't afford the mortgage repayments or the rent, worried about whether they can put the heating on, worried about whether they can put food on the table for their families.

"This is the cost of 12 years of Conservative Government.

"The Government which has wreaked havoc with our economy, destroyed our public services and betrayed the people who put their trust in them at the last general election."

Play Brightcove video

She said voters had sent a "clear message" to the Government.

She added: "They have said unreservedly that Rishi Sunak's Conservatives no longer have a mandate to govern.

"His Government has broken the promise that each generation should do better than the last.

"His Government has no ideas, no plan to address the big issues facing our country.

"His Government is on borrowed time and people want to change.

"It's time for a general election and it's time for a Labour Government."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...