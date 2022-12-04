Man dies and three others critical after car collides with bollard in Manchester

A man has died, and three others are in a critical condition in hospital, after a car they were travelling in crashed into a bollard in Manchester.

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene in Chancellor Lane at the junction with Devonshire Street North and Higher Ardwick, in Ardwick at 7am on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police said the car, understood to have been a grey hatchback, was travelling out of the city centre when it 'lost control before colliding with a bollard'.

The crash on Chancellor Lane in Ardwick occurred on Sunday morning, with three other occupants of the car in a critical condition Credit: MEN Media

The collision is understood to have happened near the railway bridges.

Four people were taken to hospital, but a 26-year-old male died of his injuries.

The other people in the car are said to have suffered life-threatening injuries and remain in hospital.

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesman said: "At around 7am this morning, GMP were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Chancellor Lane, Manchester.

"Within minutes, officers attended the scene, and it was established that a car travelling from the direction of the city centre lost control before colliding with a bollard with no other vehicles involved.

"Emergency services also attended and medically assessed the occupants of the vehicle at the scene.

"Four people were taken to hospital for treatment, but despite the best efforts of medics, a 26-year-old male has sadly passed away as a result of his injuries.

"Three occupants aged 23, 24 and 29 years have suffered life-threatening injuries.

"GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the accident during the early hours to get in touch to help their investigation.

"Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV/doorbell footage from the area in the moments leading up to and before the collision took place."