An investigation is underway after a man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot in Wirral.

Merseyside Police are investigating following the incident on Saturday evening (3 December).

At around 8.10pm, police were contacted by members of the public who said the man, believed to be in his 20s, had been shot in the leg in Orrets Meadow Road.

The man has been taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation is now underway and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Chief Inspector Colin Dyer said: “The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place.

“The man is believed to have been in the street when the incident occurred and we would appeal for anyone who was in the area of Orrets Meadow Road or Hoole Road this evening who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“This type of reckless behaviour will not be tolerated on our streets and we will do everything we can to locate the person or people responsible and bring them to justice.

“I would encourage anyone who lives in the area or was visiting to check their doorbell or dashcam or mobile phone to see if they captured anything significant.”

Anyone who has information or knows who is carrying or storing weapons in their neighbourhood is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 824 of 3rd December.

