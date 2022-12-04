Police were called to Michelin-starred restaurant Mana in Manchester after protestors from Animal Rebellion targeted the venue.

Just after 7pm yesterday evening (Saturday December 3), 16 supporters of the animal and climate justice movement entered the restaurant and occupied tables reserved for customers.

The demonstrators held mock menus aloft with the courses outlining the group's demands, such as "support for farmers and fishing communities to transition to a plant-based food system".

A spokesman for Animal Rebellion clamed that Mana was targeted because "it refuses to cater to vegans" and has "a meat-heavy menu".

Animal Rebellion say they are calling for a plant-based food system and mass-rewilding. Credit: Animal Rebellion

One of the protestors, Lewis, added: “These exclusive restaurants highlight a wider problem in our society.

"Whilst 2 million people are relying on food banks in the UK during this cost-of-living crisis, high-end restaurants are catering to a wealthy minority with meals worth hundreds of pounds."Instead of endorsing this broken system, we need to support farmers and fishing communities in a transition to a food system that works for us all.

"A plant-based food system that would feed more people using far less land, freeing up space for crucial rewilding to drawn-down carbon from the atmosphere and reverse biodiversity loss.”

It's understood that a number of protestors were removed from the restaurant by police. Mana and GMP have been contacted for comment.Elsewhere, environmental activists were physically removed after occupying tables at an upmarket steakhouse in central London.

Animal Rebellion protesters entered Nusr-Er, a restaurant which serves gold-plated steaks costing up to £1,450, at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday.

It comes weeks after a similar stunt at Gordon Ramsay's three-star Michelin restaurant in Chelsea.