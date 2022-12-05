Patients are being cared for in the corridors of one of the region's biggest hospitals as medics warn it is under extreme pressure.

Staff at the Royal Bolton say the large numbers of seriously ill people coming through the hospital's doors mean there are limited numbers of beds for those who need them.

The numbers of beds taken up by patients fit to be discharged is 25% higher than the start of December 2021.

And, across the country there was a dramatic rise in the number of people admitted to hospital with flu or norovirus.

The Royal Bolton sees 400 patients a day at A&E department. In 2018 capacity at the emergency department was increased so they could deal with 90,00 patients a year.

In 2021 the department dealt with 138,000 patients, with the number likely to be exceeded this year.

Patients are being kept on trollies at Royal Bolton Hospital as available beds continue to

60,000 patients in A&E in 2016

90,000 patients in A&E in 2018

138,000 patients in A&E in 2021

Divisional Medical Director for Acute Adult Care, Rauf Munshi, says: "I think the whole health service is struggling and often A&E is seen as a barometer for what the health service is like.

"So when A&E is busy that tells you the whole health service is struggling. Demand is massive at the moment.

"Primary Care is struggling to keep up with demand. We have issues in social care so we have patients stuck in hospital we can't discharge.

"We're seeing a lot of really unwell patients who may not have had access to health care over the last three years.

"They may not have seen their specialist regularly for a chronic condition and are now coming into hospital acutely unwell.

"We are also seeing an increase in flu so we are seeing an increase in flu cases being admitted to hospital."

Imran Khan, the Urgent Care Lead Consultant, said problems discharging patients, coupled with more and more coming to A&E, mean it is getting busier and busier.

"There's a perfect storm," he said. "We've had the pandemic, we've got an older population.

"That population have not just one medical condition, they might have a multitude of conditions which means they'll take longer to treat in the emergency department but they may stay longer on our wards.

"Couple that with the problems that we've got in terms of discharging patients from hospital and that means the length of stay has gone up and it puts pressure on the emergency department.

"We've seen a difference in the way people access health care.

"People have chosen to come to A&E where other alternatives might have existed, for example general practice or pharmacies. "

