A number of cars have been smashed and spray painted with the word 'move' in an overnight vandalism spree.

Residents on Glover Street in Leigh, Greater Manchester, woke up to find several vehicles targeted with bright yellow paint.

It is believed the incident may be related to vehicles parking on the pavement, with some suggested they were targeted because they were blocking pedestrians.

One online commenter said the way the cars were parked meant buggies and wheelchairs would not be able to get through, branding it 'not acceptable'.

But others have defended the drivers, saying they 'don't deserve this'.

The cars had yellow paint sprayed on to them as well as windows smashed. Credit: MEN Media

One local said: "Unfortunately a lot of our streets aren't wide enough for the amount of cars to park up so sometimes it's necessary to park partly on the pavement.

"I know and can understand how this isn't good, but they should leave enough room for disability scooters and prams."

Another joked that the vandal 'clearly can't spell' and that they could hardly make out the graffiti.

Greater Manchester Police ha been contacted for comment.

