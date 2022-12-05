A fundraising page has been set up for the family of a four-year-old girl with Strep A who is described as “the poorliest girl in the whole of England”.

Camila Rose Burns, from Bolton, is in critical care on a ventilator and has been receiving care at Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital since Monday, 28 November.

Her parents, Dean Burns and Kaye Daniels, told ITV News they are living in "constant terror" as they await updates on their daughter's medical condition.

Almost £14,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe page, after it was set up by Camila's aunt, Laura Daniels.

Writing on the page she said: "Dean and Kaye understandably have not and will not leave Camila's side during this absolutely heartbreaking situation.

"Due to this, there will be no income coming into the home.

"After many people have asked, I have decided to set up this page to help them with one less thing to worry about during this nightmare."

Health experts are now investigating cases of Strep A infection after the deaths of seven young children in the UK, and a rise in cases.

Camila's mum Kaye Daniels said: "It’s mostly just absolute terror...we're terrified of them calling us in and saying... I can’t even say it, but the worst I just need her to come home.

"It’s just a constant terror. A black cloud hanging over you"

The couple said they first noticed Camila displaying mild sickness symptoms last Saturday, before her mum initially decided to take her to hospital on Sunday morning.

Since being admitted to hospital Camila has made "improvements" but her mother said doctors "still can’t say that she's okay".

Camila's parents are now urging others to be wary of any potential symptoms of Strep A.

Ms Daniels said any parent should not "doubt yourself if you think your kid is ill".

