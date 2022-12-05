Masked men lay in wait on the driveway of two men before launching a "violent, planned and targeted" attack - stealing thousands of pounds and jewellery.

The victims suffered multiple cuts and bruises when the five men, who had been waiting for 81 minutes, launched the assault.

Police were called just after midnight on 22 November to Birch Grove in Ashton-in-Makerfield to reports of a burglary.

Pendant stolen in robbery Credit: Merseyside Police

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a car, a grey BMW 1 Series they believe offenders used to drive away from the scene.

Kenzo backpack taken in robbery Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector Barbara Hebden said: "This was a violent, planned and targeted attack on two men outside their own home.

"The attack has caused them multiple injuries, serious distress and trauma. Our officers are absolutely determined to bring those responsible to justice.

"We now believe that this grey BMW 1 Series was driven to Birch Grove at 10:43pm and remained parked outside until the victim returned home before heading off towards the A580 East Lancs Road.

"I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in this area and may have any information about this car.

"This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices."If you were in the area between 10pm on Monday 21st November and 12.05am the next morning and saw something suspicious at the time please notify us.

"If you haven’t already come forward, please contact us with anything you know to help us bring those responsible to justice."

Anyone with any information on this crime can contact police via social media @MerPolCC, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000857560.

