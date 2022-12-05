Some of the best music has come from Manchester and Liverpool over the years but can anyone say which city's is better?

It's a question raised by our region's Metro Mayors as they went head-to-head in a DJ battle to raise money for the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity.

Andy Burnham secured victory for Manchester in front of a packed crowd at the city's Mayfield Depot. The well-fought battle has so far raised more than £20,000 for charity.

Andy Burnham Credit: Shaun Peckham.

The fundraiser saw special guests out in force. Alongside the mayors, Labour’s Deputy Leader and Ashton-under-Lyne MP Angela Rayner also took to the decks - with N-Trance’s ‘Set You Free’ considered her standout moment.

The two Metro Mayors battle it out on the decks Credit: Shaun Peckham

All the money from the event will go toward A Bed Every Night, the flagship scheme which aims to provide a bed, and wraparound support, for anyone rough sleeping, or at risk of rough sleeping, in Greater Manchester.

Donations are still incoming, but the money raised so far will fund over 600 nights of accommodation, with food, and full wrap-around support for those that need it most.

Tim Heatley, Chair of the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity, said: “It was just an epic night, with a really positive vibe.

"We can’t thank everyone enough who gave up their time and showed up to support a really worth cause.

"Those on the decks were all on top form and it means a lot that so many people continue to get behind our efforts to support people at risk of homelessness when they need it most.

"To everyone who turned out, bought a drink, made a donation and danced all night – a massive thank you.

“We’ve recently launched our 1,000 Beds for Christmas campaign and we’re always blown away by how many get behind it.

"Especially at a time when incomes are squeezed, it’s a demonstration of people’s generosity that they still choose to donate to others."

The celebration of the region’s music scene saw Rowetta, Nihal Arthanayake, Stanley Chow and Clint Boon show up for Manchester, whilst Team Liverpool boasted Peter Reid, Ian McCulloch, The Farm, and actress Sue Johnston.

Mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram have already promised a re-match in 2023 – next time on Liverpool soil.

Clint Boon on the Decks Credit: Shaun Peckham.

A Bed Every Night was launched in 2018 by Andy Burnham, supported by the Charity, and provides emergency accommodation for anyone rough sleeping across the city-region, regardless of status, as well as vital personal support.

Since 2018, A Bed Every Night has helped over 4,000 people and been instrumental in reducing rough sleeping in the region by 75%, since its peak in 2017 (as of June 2022).

The 2021 ‘1000 Beds for Christmas campaign saw an overwhelming response from the public, and raised over £34,000, funding 1139 nights of accommodation, along with wrap-around support.

Due to the current cost of living and energy crisis, there’s an increased need to offer support this winter.

One night of accommodation for one person, with full wraparound support, costs just £30 – so the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity is asking that if anyone is able to give more, that they make additional donations via the Charity’s official ‘1,000 Beds for Christmas’ JustGiving page.