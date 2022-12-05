The new MP for the City of Chester has taken her seat in the Commons, after Labour held the seat in a by-election.

Samantha Dixon was accompanied by Labour colleagues Mike Amesbury, for Weaver Vale, and Alison McGovern, for Wirral South, as she arrived in the House of Commons.

MPs are required to make an oath or solemn affirmation of allegiance to the Crown in order to take their seats in Parliament.

The contest was triggered by the resignation of former Labour MP Christian Matheson, who quit after complaints of "serious sexual misconduct" were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.

Mr Matheson, who denied the allegations, was facing a four-week suspension and was asked to resign by Labour before he stood down.

Labour Deputy leader Angela Rayner (left) meeting newly elected Labour MP Samantha Dixon in Chester… Credit: PA

Ms Dixon, the former leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, defeated Conservative candidate and NHS nurse Liz Wardlaw in the first Westminster by-election since former prime minister Boris Johnson's dramatic exit and the market chaos that came to define Liz Truss's short stint in No 10.

Ms Dixon secured 61% of the vote, up from 50% at the last general election, albeit with a far smaller turnout.

