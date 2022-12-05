Phil Foden: Who is the Manchester City and England footballer?

Widely regarded as one of England's most talented footballers, here's a look at the life and career of England and Manchester City star Phil Foden.

North West roots

Foden was born in Stockport, Greater Manchester, in May 2000. He began playing football at an early age and says his earliest memories are playing at his local park and local car park in Stockport.

Foden went to Bridge Hall Primary School in Stockport, and it was there where he was spotted by a coach from Manchester City Football Club, after his PE teacher told them: "We have this little guy who is pretty good!".

In his 'Grassroots Story' on the England Football website, Foden said: "Because I was only four, I had to wait for a bit to sign, but they said at that point they wanted me to come down for trials."

A young Phil Foden. Credit: Phil Foden/England Football

Early football career

Foden trained with Manchester City during the week and on weekends he would play in his brother's local team Stockport Junior Blues.

He says later City linked him up with Reddish Vulcans when he was around eight or nine, where "they won everything" because they "had the best team".

Foden says playing with Reddish Vulcans were "really enjoyable moments" during his childhood.

Phil Foden playing for Reddish Vulcans. Credit: Phil Foden/England Football

The 22-year-old said: "I think I still play the same way I did when I was younger.

"Playing on the concrete pitches and in the park in those small spaces really helps you technically and the way I play now, with my dribbling and playing in tight spaces.

"I have played that kind of football for all those years that it is drilled into me and it is natural."

Manchester City career

According to the Manchester City website, Foden has four Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups an FA Cup and two Community Shields in his medal collection.

He made several cameos as City lifted the 2017/18 Premier League title and signed a new deal in December 2018, which keeps him at the Club until 2024.

In the 2018/19 campaign, he saw more game time, scoring seven goals in 26 appearances as City swept all before them in English football.

Phil Foden on the pitch for Manchester City. Credit: PA

England career

Foden was awarded his first England cap in September 2020, and by the end of the 2021/22 campaign, he had also won 15 England caps.

The footballer was one of five City players named in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.