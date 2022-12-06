Play Brightcove video

The hospitality industry is warning train disruption over Christmas will hit them in the pocket more than ever.

At a time when train cancellations and delays are at a peak, the promise of further walkouts is effecting the hospitality industry.

Further strikes have been announced by the RMT Union from 24 - 27 December in an ongoing row over pay and conditions

Drinkers enjoying a night out in Manchester Credit: PA

Sacha Lord, the Night Time Economy Advisor in Greater Manchester, he says: "The hospitality industry in the next two weeks can take a third of the whole annual turnover in two weeks, so to be sidelined with strikes and a really poor train transport system at the moment it is heartbreaking."

The Stalybridge Buffet Bar is one of the pubs on the Ale Trail that runs from Yorkshire to Lancashire.

People use the trains to travel between the pubs, but as disruptions continue some people are choosing other pubs to visit so they do not have to rely on trains.

Patrick Davies, the Supervisor at the Buffet Bar on the platform at Stalybridge Station, says: "It is having a big impact on us, we may lose about a third of our business on a strike day, so that can be a big hit."

The Stalybridge Buffet Bar is losing business due to train disruption Credit: ITV News

Christmas is also one of the busiest times for Manchester Airport as people head abroad for the holidays.

Chris Woodroofe is the Managing Director at the Airport, he says: "1.7 million passengers are due to travel through the airport at Christmas, the added worry for the passengers is will they be able to get there on time will the trains be delayed or cancelled, it just adds to what is already a challenging time for passengers."

Passengers are already missing flights due to the train disruption.

"We've definitely seen people arriving late because of the trains," he added. "We will try and bring them to the front of the queues but ultimately there comes a cut off point where they have missed their flight, so our advice to passengers is to have a plan B if trains are not reliable."

More than a thousand airport staff members also use trains to get to the work every day, so there is extra pressure on employees who often need to find alternative means of transport.

People making plans to travel over the Christmas period are being urged to check before they travel.

The Government has urged rail union leaders to call off their industrial action and not "hold the country to ransom" but the RMT union say it is a response to a "generalised attack on working people"

