Parents at a primary school is Stockport have been contacted after a confirmed case of Strep A.

Cale Green Primary School in Stockport sent a message to parents on Monday saying: "We would like to inform parents / carers of children in ..... class that there has been a confirmed case of Strep A in a child within the class.

"Thankfully this was quickly diagnosed and is being successfully treated with a course of antibiotics. As directed, we have informed the local authority and Stockport's Public Health department who have sent the following information and guidance."

News of the confirmed case comes as a ninth child is reported to have died from the highly contagious infection since September.

A parent of one child at the school said initially only families of children in the same class as the confirmed case were informed, with others sent a generic 'winter infections letter'.

But on Tuesday all parents were told about the case."We should all have been made aware," she said.

"I only knew about it because my friend's daughter is in same class as the child.

"My news feed is full of worried parents. I don't want my child in school, but will get I trouble If I keep him off.

"I think it would make sense for schools to close early for Christmas."

The symptoms include a sore throat, headache, and fever, along with a 'fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel'. On darker skin, the rash can be more difficult to detect visually but will have a sandpapery feel.Last week, the UK Health Security Agency issued a rare alert warning parents of the signs to look out for and we shared the case of four-year-old Bolton schoolgirl Camila Rose Burns, fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A.Anyone who believes their child is suffering with the illness is advised to contact NHS 111 or their GP immediately.

