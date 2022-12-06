A 'dangerous pervert' has been given a 14-year sentence - after raping a woman in her sleep.

Ashley Iddon, 29, admitted what he had done to work colleagues after he was arrested by Lancashire Police, telling one ‘she made me do it’.

He pleaded guilty to rape when he appeared at Preston Crown Court on the day he was due to stand trial.

Judge Heather Lloyd said Iddon, of Well Orchard, Bamber Bridge, posed a significant risk to women and sentenced him to 11 years in prison, with a three-year extended licence period on Monday 5 December.

He was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and an indefinite restraining order was also imposed.

Ashley Iddon was sentenced to 14 years at Preston Crown Court.

Following sentence, the victim stated she was pleased she could finally move on, and believed that Iddon received the sentence he deserved.

She said the incident had caused her distress for a number of years and said her and her family can now live comfortably knowing he was finally in prison.

DC Rebecca Pugh, of South CID, said: “Iddon is a dangerous man who has warped and appalling attitudes towards women.

"That is demonstrated by his attempts to justify his abhorrent actions to work colleagues by blaming the victim.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed down by the court which reflects the seriousness of Iddon’s offending.

"Even after he is released, Iddon will continue to be monitored by the relevant authorities.

“We are committed to protecting women and girls from all forms of abuse and violence. I hope this case and its outcome will encourage other victims to come forward, knowing they will be listened to and believed and that we will do everything in our power to put their abuser before the courts."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...