It is 40 years since a bomb blast at a pub in Northern Ireland killed 17 people - 11 soldiers died in the explosion including eight from the Cheshire Regiment.

The Droppin Well was targeted because it was frequented by British Army soldiers from nearby Shackleton Barracks.

To mark the anniversary, a special service will take place in Stockport to remember the local soldiers who lost their lives.

Janice Willis and her sister Tracey Hunt lost their brother Lance Corporal Clinton Collins in the attack.

Three other soldiers from Stockport also died, Shaw Williamson, David Williams and David Stitt.

Janice recently travelled to BallyKelly to mark the anniversary, she said: "I come back because it is important to remember all the soldiers and the people who died at Droppin Well, to keep their memory alive.

"All the times I have come it has not got easier but more bearable."

The service will bring together soldiers of the Mercian Regiment and the Mayor of Stockport to honour the dead.

Janice says is it important to mark the 40 year anniversary and it brings together people who lost loved ones

"I was only 14 when I lost my brother," she added. "He wasn't just my brother but my father and my best friend.

"It makes it easier for me to cope coming here, I have the veterans and the wives and even the people of BallyKelly, their support is so important"