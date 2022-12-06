The family of a man who was killed in a crash have said he was a "sensitive soul" and a "great human being".

Saadat Shah, 26, died on Sunday after the car he was travelling in hit a bollard in Chancellor Lane, Manchester, at about 07:00 GMT.

Emergency services were called to Chancellor Lane's junction with Devonshire Street North and Higher Ardwick, in Ardwick.

His family said his "life was just starting". They added he had "so many plans" and was getting married soon.

Three other passengers, aged 23, 24 and 29 were taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Mr Shah's family said he was very close with his loved ones and had last week returned from Paris where he celebrated his birthday.

"A sensitive soul, he will be dearly missed by everyone forever," the statement said.

Greater Manchester Police said no other vehicles were involved and appealed for information.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV/doorbell footage from the area

A police spokesperson confirmed that no arrests had been made in relation to the crash.

