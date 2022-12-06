Inquests have been opened into the deaths of four Vietnamese nationals whose partial remains were found after a fire at a mill in Oldham.

At the time of the fire at Bismark House Mill on Bower Street in May 2022 it was not thought anyone was inside the building.

But human remains belonging to four separate people were discovered by workers demolishing the mill on 23 July.

Using DNS samples from family members in Vietnam, they were identified as Cuong Van Chu, Uoc Van Nguyen, Duong Van Nguyen and Nam Thanh Lee.

Uoc maintained regular contact with his wife until the date of the fire, at which time he said he was in a mill.

Duong arrived in the UK approximately 12 months ago - he last contacted his family in the month before the fire at which time he said he was residing in ‘an abandoned house’ whilst looking for work.

Nam arrived in the UK in January 2022 - he last contacted his family on Wednesday 4 May 2022, at which time he said he was residing in "a derelict house" in "Dam", believed to be Oldham, whilst looking for work.

Cuong arrived in the UK in June 2019 - he maintained regular contact with his wife and children but they have not heard from him since Saturday 7 May 2022.

Cuong’s family have paid tribute to him, saying: "Cuong's family are devastated at his tragic death in the most terrible circumstances.

"We are grateful for the work by Greater Manchester Police in finding Cuong and we are now wanting to have Cuong returned home to our family in Vietnam to finally lay him to rest peacefully".

The inquests were adjourned, pending the conclusion of the search and criminal investigation.

Teams have been searching the remnants of the mill since demolition workers discovered human remains on Saturday 23 July 2022.

The criminal investigation remains open, with the team previously arresting two individuals who are still on bail.

Can you help?

Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police via 101.

Information can also be submitted in English or Vietnamese via the Major Incident Public Portal

Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can share information via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.