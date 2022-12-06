Manchester and Salford top the list of the UK's most generous areas, according to data based on donations from fundraising site GoFundMe.

Figures show Manchester claimed the title for the second time, followed by Salford, Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The site also revealed 250 million US dollars (around £205 million) was raised for Ukraine across the website and US platform Classy in 2022, with more than 1.2 million donations.

The UK’s top three fundraisers were all Ukraine-related following Russia’s invasion in February.

In aid of the Association of Ukrainians, Britons donated more than £2.8 million to the campaign, which topped the charts as GoFundMe UK’s largest appeal.

On 20 October, an update was posted on the fundraising page by team member Iryna Terlecky, who said a “significant milestone” has been achieved.

Rounding out the top 10 for the country’s most generous areas were Norwich, Bradford, Saint Albans, Brighton and Hove and Newcastle upon Tyne.

John Coventry from GoFundMe said: “The UK going up in the ranks for most generous countries was in part due to the huge response on our platform to the crisis in Ukraine, which was led by generous British donors.

“Despite the cost-of-living crisis, people are digging deep for people and causes they care about.

“What we’ve seen in 2022 is that, at times of crisis, kind-hearted people always want to help each other.”

GoFundMe’s list of the UK’s most generous areas:

1. Manchester2. Salford3. Belfast4. Edinburgh5. Glasgow6. Norwich7. Bradford8. Saint Albans9. Brighton and Hove10. Newcastle upon Tyne

The most generous countries based on the number of donations per capita in 2022:

1. Ireland2. US3. United Kingdom4. Canada5. Australia

