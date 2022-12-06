A fundraiser set up by Stone Roses bassist Mani and his wife Imelda Mounfield has raised more than £100,000 for two North West cancer charities.

An online auction featuring exclusive items donated by friends of the couple from the world of music, entertainment and sport raised more than £80,000 for The Christie Charity and Stockport NHS Charity.

The auction was launched at a fundraising event in Manchester on Friday 2 December, which raised more than £24,000.

The couple decided to raise money for the charities, after Imelda was diagnosed with bowel cancer two years ago and was treated at The Christie hospital in south Manchester.

Noel Gallagher donated a collection of signed albums to the auction. Credit: ITV News

Imelda said: "Both charities have supported me through my journey.

"Cancer affects not just the person who has it, but everyone around them, and I hope that by investing in some more research, we can help alleviate some of the devastation caused to families."

Gary 'Mani' Mounfield found fame and fortune first with the Stone Roses and then Primal Scream.

But Imelda's cancer diagnosis has made him re-evaluate everything.

Mani (left) on stage with the Stone Roses. Credit: PA

Mani said: "Walking on stage at Wembley in front of 90,000 people is a doddle.

"It's also made me so appreciative of the NHS and what they do.

"All these gigs and records - it doesn't mean a thing. As long as Imelda and my family are ok, that's all that matters."

David Beckham's football boots sold at auction.

Auction highlights include:

Noel Gallagher's framed and signed set of six platinum discs for the album (What's the Story) Morning Glory? sold for £8,000.

Stone Roses' John Squire's Jackson Pollock-inspired painted and signed Hofner guitar sold for £16,800.

Liam Gallagher's 2022 NME award for 'Music Moment of the Year' sold for £4,100.

David Beckham's signed boots he wore for the last match of his career, on 18 May 2013, for Paris Saint-Germain, were sold for £6,800.

Stone Roses' guitarist John Squire's guitar sold for over £16,000.

Louise Stimson, head of fundraising at The Christie Charity said: "We're really touched that Imelda's experiences as a patient have spurred her and Mani into action for our charity, helping us provide more support to patients like her."

Karen James OBE, chief executive for Stockport NHS Foundation Trust said, "We're hugely grateful for Imelda and Mani's efforts in organising the fundraising event and auction.

"We're proud of the care Imelda and many others with cancer have received at Stepping Hill Hospital. This fundraiser for our charity is a really touching display of her thanks, which will help us go on to support more patients in the future."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...