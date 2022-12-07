Play Brightcove video

A hatchet-wielding man was caught on camera threatening staff as he raided supermarkets for scratch cards and cash in a spree of armed robberies.

Sean Zaffer Traynor, 34, robbed a number of supermarkets in Rochdale between November and December 2021, on some occasions threatening staff with a knife or a hatchet.

He demanded cash and scratch cards from behind the tills, leaving the staff involved 'extremely shaken up'.

Traynor's first offence took place at Morrisons in the town at around 7pm on 13 November, 2021, where he entered the store and waved around a hatchet in his hand before stealing the cash and scratch cards.

CCTV footage shows Traynor walking in the store wearing a hoodie and a face covering, as he raises the hatchet towards a member of staff.

The worker was then taken behind the counter by Traynor before he is seen grabbing the scratch cards and leaving the store.

The robberies continued until December 2021, with the total amount stolen around £2,000.

Traynor is seen walking in the store wearing a hoodie and a face covering, before raising the hatchet towards a member of staff. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Police say the staff working at the targeted supermarkets were 'scared for their lives' with some still recovering. Nobody was physically injured in any of the robberies.

Traynor, of Channing Square, Rochdale, was sentenced to a total of 12 years, for six counts of business robberies and six counts of possession of a bladed article in Rochdale.

Detective Constable Elizabeth Stacey, from GMP's Rochdale’s Crime Investigation Department, said: "This was a series of terrifying robberies that saw staff members and shoppers scared for their lives - some are still recovering from the ordeal.

"The staff were members of the public and were threatened with a weapon, they were simply doing their jobs serving the public in their local supermarkets.

“The team worked hard to put together various pieces of evidence through CCTV footage and witness statements in order to build a timeline of events which would be strong enough to be able to charge Traynor with the offences.

"The sentencing showcases the lengths we take to conclude an investigation and shows that no matter how organised or sophisticated the group or individual may be, we will thoroughly investigate and put offenders in jail for a long time.

"I’m pleased with the result from court today and relieved that a dangerous offender is now off our streets and successfully brought to justice for his crimes.”

Force lead for robbery, Superintendent Ian Jones added: "Luckily no one was injured during robberies, but staff members were left understandably shaken up and fearing for their lives after being threatened with weapons.

"Officers across the force are dedicated to keeping people safe and will go to extreme efforts to ensure that Greater Manchester is not a safe haven for criminals.”